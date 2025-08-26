Trey Hendrickson on his future beyond this season: We’re taking one day at a time

The Bengals announced the one-year deal with Trey Hendrickson on Monday as he put his signature on the contract.

Hendrickson receives a $14 million pay raise for this season but is scheduled for free agency in March. The deal reportedly does not prevent the Bengals from using the franchise tag on him, but it certainly could be Hendrickson’s final season in Cincinnati.

Hendrickson, though, isn’t looking beyond this season.

“We’re taking one day at a time,” Hendrickson told Geoff Hobson of the team website Monday. “Moving forward, we’ll figure that out as it goes. For this season, to be given a raise I didn’t necessarily had to have been given, it’s a blessing to be in a position where I’ve been brought up to my peers. And also being able to get after quarterbacks.

“I love this city and with what’s been happening the last couple of months, I’ve had time to reflect on what it means to me and how much I want to stay a Bengal for the 2025 season.”

Hendrickson will make $30 million in base salary in 2025, and his revised deal also includes a $1 million incentive if he plays 60 percent of the defensive plays and the Bengals make the playoffs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hendrickson had skipped the voluntary offseason program and held in during training camp, not participating in practice, as he sought more money than the base salary of $15.8 million he was scheduled to make. He now has less than two weeks to get in football shape for the season opener.

“There’s a tremendous amount of respect for the back and forth we had and the countless times of trying to make things work on multiple-year extensions all the way down to the raise,” Hendrickson told Hobson. “And what makes sense for the family at the time, and what was presented to us. This is what’s best for not only the 2025 Bengals, but also for my family personally. It’s a tremendous honor to get a raise and be respected for what I do.”

The Bengals now have everything in place for 2025, with receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase signed to long-term extensions and first-round edge rusher Shemar Stewart signed to his rookie deal. Hendrickson was the last, big piece to their roster.

“It gives a lot of clarity to the 2025 defense,” Hendrickson told Hobson. “It gives us a couple of more good practices, and with a great offseason in the books, both personally and as a team, I feel like now we can go collectively play for the 2025 Bengals. And what’s best for the team is the best players playing in their relative positions.”