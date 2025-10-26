 Skip navigation
Trey Hendrickson ruled out with hip injury

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:53 PM

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was able to get on the field for the Bengals Sunday, but he’s back on the bench with a hip injury.

The Bengals announced that Hendrickson has been ruled out of the game after aggravating the injury. Hendrickson limped off the field late in the first half and was moving gingerly on his way to the locker room.

Hendrickson was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out practice entirely on Friday. He had one tackle before his injury.

The Bengals took a 24-13 lead into halftime and they forced a Jets punt on the first possession of the third quarter.