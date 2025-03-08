Trey Hendrickson: There’s nowhere I’d rather be than Cincinnati

The Bengals granted defensive end Trey Hendrickson permission to seek a trade after the sides couldn’t work out a long-term deal. That doesn’t mean Hendrickson wants to leave.

He would rather stay in Cincinnati, all things being equal.

Hendrickson wore a Bengals jersey during an appearance at a non-profit event Friday night.

“I’ve been able to achieve All-Pro honors, Pro Bowl honors. It’s been a heck of a ride and to play with some of the most talented players in the league like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson, BJ Hill, I could list every player, Ted Karras is on that list too,” Hendrickson told Olivia Ray of WLWT. “I’m just tremendously blessed, the relationships I’ve made. However it shakes out, there’s nowhere I’d rather be.”

Hendrickson is scheduled to make $15.8 million in base salary in 2025 with no money guaranteed. A trade would save Cincinnati $16 million against the cap.

He’s due a raise after totaling 17.5 sacks in each fo the past two seasons.

“Trey is super passionate,” director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at the Scouting Combine last month. “It’s exactly what makes him a great football player. He is super engaged, and we’re cognizant. He’s been a great signing for us. We’ve been a great fit for him. He’s been a great fit for us. We would like to extend that. We would like to keep him not only happy but with us on a longer-term basis. He’s under contract right now, and we’re going to talk as the offseason goes. Hopefully, we’ll come to an agreement that everyone’s acceptable of. But are we there yet? We’re not there yet.”

The Bengals have used the franchise tag on Tee Higgins with hopes of signing him to a long-term deal, and Ja’Marr Chase needs an extension this offseason. Tobin said they could make all three big contracts work, but it appears Hendrickson could be the odd-man out.