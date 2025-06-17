 Skip navigation
Holley hilariously reviews Florio's book
Coleman calls his rookie season 'trash'
Cowboys are 'waiting too long' to sign Parsons

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Trey Smith reports to Chiefs mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 17, 2025 01:19 PM

Trey Smith joined the Chiefs for the start of their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Smith did not attend the team’s voluntary work this spring after receiving the franchise tag at the start of the offseason. Smith signed the tag, so he is under contract for the 2025 season with a a $23.4 million guaranteed salary.

Smith is looking for a long-term deal with Kansas City and General Manager Brett Veach said in April that he expected to turn his attention toward negotiations after the draft. No deal has come together and there hasn’t been much in the way of an update on where talks stand in some time.

The two sides face a mid-July deadline to hammer out a new contract or Smith will have to play out the year on a one-year deal.