Treylon Burks may be placed on IR after suffering knee injury in practice

Titans receiver Treylon Burks suffered a knee injury during practice this week and it sounds like he’s going to miss at least a few weeks.

Burks did not practice on Thursday or Friday and head coach Brian Callahan noted injured reserve is a possibility for the wideout.

“We’re working through it,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It will be some time, no matter what. How long, we’ll see. We’re not totally sure yet.

“It is potential for [IR], for an extended amount of time. We’re just waiting on some final word from the doctors and all that, on what that’s going to look like. But I would expect him to miss some time.”

Burks, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 draft, has caught four passes for 34 yards so far this season.

Burks has dealt with injuries throughout his first few seasons, playing 11 games in each of 2022 and 2023. He has 53 career catches for 699 yards with one TD.

Additionally, the Titans ruled out running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee).