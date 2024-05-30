Treylon Burks: Praise from teammates builds confidence

Wide receiver Treylon Burks has not been as productive as many expected him to be when he was drafted in the first round in 2022, but you wouldn’t know that from the way his teammates have talked him up this offseason.

DeAndre Hopkins played with Burks last year and said no one on the roster doubts the wideout’s ability. Hopkins called the Titans receiver group the best he’s been a part of and new arrival Calvin Ridley invoked names like A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, and Terrell Owens while saying Burks is going to be “a stud” in the future.

The Titans also signed Tyler Boyd this offseason and Burks said on Wednesday that he’s enjoyed “learning from three really good guys” this offseason. He’s also enjoyed hearing all of the positive feedback they have been sending his way.

“It brings confidence,” Burks said, via the team’s website. “It helps with confidence, them being there, helping me. Them being there asking me questions for feedback. It’s fun.”

Every offseason brings rosy talk about players breaking through, but it doesn’t always translate to the field. Burks and the Titans will be hoping things break the opposite way for them.