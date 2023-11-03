Treylon Burks transported to hospital but has full movement in extremities

Titans receiver Treylon Burks was transported by ambulance to a Pittsburgh area hospital for evaluation late in Thursday night’s game.

He appeared to give a thumb’s up as he left the field to applause.

Amazon sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung reports that Burks has full movement in all his extremities.

Burks landed hard on the back of his head and his neck on a long incompletion from Will Levis on fourth-and-four with 2:06 left. He remained down on the field, flipping over from his back to his stomach.

Players immediately signaled for medical personnel.

Burks had his facemask removed, was strapped to a spine board and left on a cart as players from both teams wished him well before he departed.

He finished with two catches for 23 yards.