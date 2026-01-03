Tristan Wirfs, Calijah Kancey active for Buccaneers-Panthers

As expected, the Buccaneers will have their left tackle back for Saturday’s game against the Panthers.

While he missed last week with a toe injury, Tristan Wirfs is active for the key Week 18 matchup.

Wirfs was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday before he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Buccaneers will also have defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. He’s active after coming off of injured reserve with a pectoral injury. He has not played since Sept. 15. Kancey — a first-round pick in 2023 — had 7.5 sacks last year.

Receiver Chris Godwin was added to the injury report with an illness, but did not have a change in his game status and is active.

For the Panthers, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is inactive after he was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Wharton was listed as a full participant on the injury reports this week, but will miss another game. He hasn’t played since Nov. 30.

Carolina’s remaining inactives are receiver Hunter Renfrow, cornerback Robert Rochell, safety Demani Richardson, safety D’Anthony Bell, linebacker Claudin Cherelus, and defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte.

The Buccaneers’ inactives are quarterback Connor Bazelak, cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Anthony Nelson, receiver Sterling Shepard, guard Eljah Klein, and defensive lineman Elijah Simmons.