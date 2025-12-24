 Skip navigation
Tristan Wirfs missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury

  
Published December 24, 2025 03:10 PM

Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs (toe) did not practice on Wednesday.

He played all 64 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers.

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (knee) was the only other player on the active roster to miss Wednesday’s session.

Tight end Devin Culp (illness), linebacker Lavonte David (rest), wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), right tackle Luke Goedeke (ankle) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (pectoral) were limited.

Kancey is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Defensive tackle Logan Hall (knee) and wide receiver Kameron Johnson (knee) were full participants.