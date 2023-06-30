 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tristan Wirfs predicts a 12-5 season for the Buccaneers

  • By
  Mike Florio
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 30, 2023 12:59 PM

While he’s not allowed to bet the over on the team’s full-season wins prop, Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs is willing to put his mouth where his money cannot be.

Appearing on the Vikes Verified podcast (via JoeBucsFan.com), Wirfs predicted that the Buccaneers will go 12-5 .

Crazier things have happened, and 12-5 for the Bucs wouldn’t count as full-on cuckoo for Creamsicles. They’re in a weak division, and they play the four teams of the NFC North and the AFC South. The slate would be even easier, but for the fact that the Bucs won the division a year ago, putting the Eagles, Bills, and 49ers on the schedule.

Yes, the Bucs don’t have Tom Brady this year. They also don’t have everything that goes with having Tom Brady. The distractions, the separate set of rules aimed at keeping the guy who kept the stadium full of fans fully happy and engaged.

Combine low expectations with a breath of fresh air from Brady’s departure, and the Buccaneers could be better than most believe. While 12-5 might not be realistic, another division title is far from a pipe dream.