Tua Tagovailoa cites “communication” issues late

The 0-2 Dolphins had a chance to win their Week 2 game against the Patriots. But they weren’t able to close out the final drive with a touchdown.

After the 33-27 loss, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked how frustrating it was to not emerge with a victory.

“That was really frustrating,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “It was frustrating with the communication, with the guys inside the huddle and then what the personnel is, then the play for those guys. Do we have too many guys in, why do we have another guy running in? Just the whole operation of that was not up to standard, was not up to par and I’ve got to do a better job with our guys in that sense.”

It’s clear that it’s not just Tua in that situation.

“We have until the 15-second mark until it cuts off with the communication with [coach] Mike [McDaniel], so depending on what the personnel is, depending on what we were trying to do there, if it was a wristband call or if it was a call it in the headset; there’s a lot of things in that sense that play a role in if we’re getting to the right things or if we’re not getting to the right things,” Tagovailoa said. “That was sort of the mixup of communication there.”

The mixups have to end. The margin for error is already disappearing.

The Dolphins are 0-2, and they face the Bills in Buffalo on Thursday night. Ten years ago, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fired coach Joe Philbin after he picked up his third loss.

What happens if McDaniel picks up his third loss only three days from now?

The Dolphins are already 12.5-point underdogs. Chances are, then, we’ll find out.