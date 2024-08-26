 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tua Tagovailoa: I haven’t heard from Brian Flores, I haven’t seen his comments

  
Published August 26, 2024 01:50 PM

For the first time since Tua Tagovailoa’s pointed criticism of Brian Flores aired in an interview with Dan Le Batard, the Dolphins quarterback addressed the media in a press conference on Monday.

Tagovailoa was asked a few questions about the situation, noting that he had not heard from Flores nor did he see Flores’ public comments.

“There’s nothing more I’d like to add to that,” Tagovailoa said.

But Tagovailoa did say that he “100 percent” thinks it’s more important for any organization’s quarterback to have his head coach’s support than any other position.

“It’s a quarterback-driven league,” Tagovailoa said. “I 100 percent think that. Without a good team, without a good quarterback, I don’t think you can do much in this league. Sure, you can have a good defense. There’s really good offenses in this league, you’ve got to put up points and you’ve got to find ways to do that. So, I definitely believe that — for sure.”

Tagovailoa also didn’t want to say why he thinks Flores initially elected to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and start him as a rookie, midway through the 2020 season.

“That’s a great question. I’m not going to answer that, truthfully, right now,” Tagovailoa said. “But I think I know why. But I won’t speculate or give anyone any speculations on that. Whatever you want to create to think, think that. But other than that, I think that’ll just stay here with the organization.”