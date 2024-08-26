Tua Tagovailoa: I haven’t heard from Brian Flores, I haven’t seen his comments

For the first time since Tua Tagovailoa’s pointed criticism of Brian Flores aired in an interview with Dan Le Batard, the Dolphins quarterback addressed the media in a press conference on Monday.

Tagovailoa was asked a few questions about the situation, noting that he had not heard from Flores nor did he see Flores’ public comments.

“There’s nothing more I’d like to add to that,” Tagovailoa said.

But Tagovailoa did say that he “100 percent” thinks it’s more important for any organization’s quarterback to have his head coach’s support than any other position.

“It’s a quarterback-driven league,” Tagovailoa said. “I 100 percent think that. Without a good team, without a good quarterback, I don’t think you can do much in this league. Sure, you can have a good defense. There’s really good offenses in this league, you’ve got to put up points and you’ve got to find ways to do that. So, I definitely believe that — for sure.”

Tagovailoa also didn’t want to say why he thinks Flores initially elected to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick and start him as a rookie, midway through the 2020 season.

“That’s a great question. I’m not going to answer that, truthfully, right now,” Tagovailoa said. “But I think I know why. But I won’t speculate or give anyone any speculations on that. Whatever you want to create to think, think that. But other than that, I think that’ll just stay here with the organization.”