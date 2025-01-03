Tua Tagovailoa: I’m definitely playing if we get to postseason

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to miss his second straight game with a hip injury and that’s one of multiple obstacles for them to fend with as they try to advance to the postseason.

They also need the Chiefs, who are resting Patrick Mahomes and others, to beat the Broncos while Tagovailoa’s backup Tyler Huntley leads them to a win over the Jets. Should everything fall into place, Tagovailoa said that there’s no doubt about his availability for a playoff game.

“I’m gonna be available next week,” Tagovailoa said, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. “There’s no ifs, ands, or buts. I’ll be playing.”

Tagovailoa’s absence is due to medical concerns about his ability to play without causing himself any further damage. He said that he feels fine from a pain perspective and feels well enough to play despite the restrictions put in place by doctors.

“Hell year, I’m frustrated,” Tagovailoa said.

Should the Dolphins fall short on the field Sunday with a chance to advance to the playoffs, he won’t be the only frustrated one in Miami.