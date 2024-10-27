Tua Tagovailoa throws for 162 yards in first half, Dolphins lead Cardinals 13-7

The Dolphins have moved the ball well against the Cardinals in Tua Tagovailoa’s return. And with a field goal on a two-minute drive, the Dolphins have a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Tagovailoa finished the first half 19-of-25 for 162 yards. Five of those completions have gone to receiver Tyreek Hill, who has 69 yards.

Miami has 214 yards, 13 first downs, and is 7-of-10 on third down. But things have stalled in Arizona territory, as the club has had to settle for a 53-yard field goal and a 25-yard field goal.

Raheem Mostert had Miami’s opening score, running it in for a 1-yard touchdown to cap the club’s opening drive.

On the other side, Kyler Murray is 8-of-14 for 79 yards with a touchdown — a 6-yard pass to Michael Wilson early in the second quarter.

Marvin Harrison has two catches for 33 yards so far.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is questionable to return with a knee injury. He has also been dealing with a hand injury that had previously sidelined him.

The Cardinals will receive the second-half kickoff.