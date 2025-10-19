 Skip navigation
Tua Tagovailoa throws pick-six to start second half, Browns lead 24-6

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:51 PM

It’s getting ugly for the Dolphins in Cleveland.

Tua Tagovailoa’s first pass of the second half was high, tipped, and intercepted by cornerback Tyson Campbell — who then returned it 34 yards for a pick-six.

With the extra point, the Browns took a 24-6 lead.

It’s the first time Cleveland has scored at least 20 points since Week 13 of the 2024 season.

Campbell is playing his second game for the Browns after coming over from the Jaguars via trade.

The wet and rainy conditions in Cleveland have affected things, but Tagovialoa has not looked good on Sunday. He’s started the game 6-of-14 for just 35 yards with a pick.

Tagovailoa was also sacked by Myles Garrett to end the team’s ensuing drive.

If things continue like this, the questions about head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security will only increase.