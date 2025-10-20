Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Dolphins in Week 8

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did not lose his job on Monday and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa kept his as well.

McDaniel said after Sunday’s 31-6 loss to the Browns that “everything is on the table” concerning changes in the wake of what he deemed a “very, very humbling loss” that dropped the team to 1-6 on the season. On Monday, McDaniel said that a quarterback change for Week 8 against the Falcons has now been taken off the table.

“He’s gonna take the snaps this week and he’s gonna be our starter this week,” McDaniel said. “My expectation is that we don’t throw 10 picks.”

Tagovailoa threw three picks in Sunday’s loss and has a league-high 10 interceptions through seven games.

The Dolphins moved rookie Quinn Ewers up to the No. 2 quarterback spot for that game and he replaced Tagovailoa in the second half. Ewers went 5-of-8 for 53 yards in his first NFL regular season action. McDaniel said Ewers and Zach Wilson will continue to compete for that role leading into Week 8.