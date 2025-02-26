Tuesday produced 20 coach and G.M. interviews for PFT Live

The on-field workouts at the Scouting Combine begin on Thursday, but the activities surrounding the annual event are up and running.

On Tuesday, we were sprinting. We interviewed 20 coaches and General Managers. One happened during Tuesday’s PFT Live, when we chatted with Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. After the show ended, we ripped through 19 more.

The full list included Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane, Bears coach Ben Johnson, Bears G.M. Ryan Poles, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider, Raiders coach Pete Carroll, Raiders G.M. John Spytek, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Falcons coach Raheem Morris, Titans coach Brian Callahan, Panthers coach Dave Canales, Jaguars coach Liam Coen, Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz, Titans G.M. Mike Borgonzi.

All interviews will be posted on our NFL on NBC YouTube channel. And you’ll see the clips posted in PFT stories in the coming days.

We’ll be back at it tomorrow.