Tutu Atwell estimated as full practice participant

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier Monday that he expected offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (groin), defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (groin) and receiver Tutu Atwell (concussion) to play Thursday night.

The Rams did not practice Monday, but they did have to release an estimated practice report.

They estimated defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) as non-participants.

Havenstein and Witherspoon were limited.

Atwell was a full participant.

In 13 games this season, Atwell has a career-high 37 catches for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He also has run for 35 yards on four carries.