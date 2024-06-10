 Skip navigation
Two Chiefs, two Eagles, two Kelces lead the NFLPA’s top 50 in player sales

  
Published June 10, 2024 03:37 PM

Kelce sells.

The NFL’s two-man band of brothers has landed in the top four of NFL Players Association’s top 50 player sales list, along with their respective quarterbacks.

In the list unveiled on Monday, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is first, followed by retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The list was determined by all retail sales from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024. It includes categories such as (per the release): “adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, credit cards, backpacks, Fatheads, drinkware, pet products, and more.” It was determined by the sale of officially-licensed player products through online and traditional retail outlets, through more than 85 licensees.

Rounding out the top 10 were 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

At No. 2, Jason Kelce finished higher than any non-quarterback ever has.

Here’s the full list, all the way down to quarterback Mac Jones at No. 50.