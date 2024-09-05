 Skip navigation
Two domestic violence charges dismissed against former Panthers exec Adrian Wilson

  
September 5, 2024

Former Panthers vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson has had two of the three domestic violence charges filed against him in Arizona dismissed recently.

Wilson was arrested in June and charged with assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct for an incident at his home on June 1. Per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, court records show the assault and criminal damage were dropped and that Wilson has pleaded guilty to the third with deferred prosecution.

In a statement to his X account, Wilson said that he entered a diversion program on the third charge and that it will be dismissed upon its completion.

“With the hearing behind me, I can now begin the process of healing from this very unfortunate incident and the embarrassment it has brought to my family and me,” Wilson said in his statement posted Wednesday. “I deeply regret my actions on June 1 and recommit to being a better person and father. I have learned a great deal and look forward to rebuilding my relationship with my kids, lending my 20+ years of expertise, once again, to the game of football, and supporting community and non-profit causes I believe in.”

The Panthers parted ways with Wilson in July. He was previously part of the Cardinals’ personnel department.