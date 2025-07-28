Tyler Guyton helped off field at Cowboys practice

The Cowboys saw a starting offensive lineman helped off the practice field at training camp on Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton needed medical attention late in the session and went to the locker room with members of the training staff. There’s no word from the team about the nature of the injury, but reporters at the practice say that Guyton got rolled up during a passing play.

Guyton is in his second season with the Cowboys. The 2024 first-round pick started 11 of the 15 games he played as a rookie.

Asim Richards, Hakeem Adenjii, Matt Waletzko, and sixth-round pick Ajani Cornelius are backup options behind Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele.