 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Guyton helped off field at Cowboys practice

  
Published July 28, 2025 04:44 PM

The Cowboys saw a starting offensive lineman helped off the practice field at training camp on Monday.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton needed medical attention late in the session and went to the locker room with members of the training staff. There’s no word from the team about the nature of the injury, but reporters at the practice say that Guyton got rolled up during a passing play.

Guyton is in his second season with the Cowboys. The 2024 first-round pick started 11 of the 15 games he played as a rookie.

Asim Richards, Hakeem Adenjii, Matt Waletzko, and sixth-round pick Ajani Cornelius are backup options behind Guyton and right tackle Terence Steele.