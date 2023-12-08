Tyler Higbee doubtful for Week 14 vs. Ravens

The Rams likely won’t have their veteran starting tight end for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Friday press conference that Tyler Higbee will be listed as doubtful for the contest.

Higbee has 34 catches for 367 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games this season.

McVay also noted outside linebacker Michael Hoecht (knee), outside linebacker Byron Young (knee), and safety Quentin Lake (hamstring) will be questionable for Sunday’s game. All three will have a limited practice on Friday, but Hoecht and Young are likely to play in Week 14.

While the Rams signed kicker Mason Crosby to their practice squad earlier this week, it sounds like they’ll continue to roll with Lucas Havrisik for at least this week.

“We probably will not go in that direction,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times, of potentially elevating Crosby from the practice squad.

Havrisik has missed two field goals and an extra point over the last two weeks.