Tyler Higbee to remain on Rams’ PUP list

  
Published August 27, 2024 11:36 AM

Tight end Tyler Higbee will miss at least the first four games of the Rams’ season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Higbee will remain on the team’s physically unable to perform list when they make their cuts to an initial 53-man roster.

Higbee is recovering from the torn knee ligaments he suffered in the team’s playoff loss to the Lions in January. He had 47 catches for 495 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and is in his ninth season with the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2016.

Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, Hunter Long, Miller Forristall, and Nikola Kalinic are the other tight ends currently on the roster for the Rams.