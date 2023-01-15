 Skip navigation
Top News

Tyler Huntley officially active for Ravens-Bengals

  
Published January 15, 2023 02:04 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why, without Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are unlikely to defeat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

The Ravens won’t have their starting quarterback for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Bengals. But they will have their second-string QB.

As expected, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is officially active for the contest.

Huntley was listed as questionable with his right shoulder injury. He has been dealing with tendinitis in the shoulder and did not play in last week’s game. Huntley was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday before practicing in full on Friday.

A report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday indicated that Baltimore plans to play both Huntley and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown versus Cincinnati . Brown started the regular-season finale.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to be sidelined by the PCL injury he suffered during the Dec. 4 victory over the Broncos. He’s one of Baltimore’s inactive players.

Cornerback Brandon Stephens, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Pepe Williams, center Trystan Colon, receiver Binjimen Victor, and tight end Charlie Kolar are also inactive for the Ravens.

For Cincinnati, right guard Alex Cappa was previously ruled out with his ankle injury. Linebacker Keandre Jones, defensive lineman Raymond Johnson, running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, tight end Devin Asiasi, and defensive lineman Jeff Gunter are inactive.