Tyler Huntley will start at QB for Dolphins Monday

  
Published September 28, 2024 11:37 AM

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has resisted publicly announcing his quarterback choice for Monday night, but said earlier this week that he had a pretty good idea about what he would do.

McDaniel revealed his plan on Saturday morning. Tyler Huntley will get the start against the Titans.

Huntley signed to Miami’s active roster last week after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in their Week Two loss to the Bills. He was inactive as the team’s emergency quarterback for last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.

Skylar Thompson started that game, but left with a chest injury. Tim Boyle was the team’s backup quarterback in that game.

Huntley started 10 games while with the Ravens, including a playoff loss, over the last three years. The Dolphins will be hoping he can make their offense more productive than it’s been since Tagovailoa’s injury and a good outing would likely leave him in the job until Tagovailoa is cleared to return.