Tyler Lockett listed as questionable, but is expected to play Sunday

  
Published September 6, 2024 06:14 PM

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is listed as questionable to face the Broncos on Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like there’s any concern about him missing the game.

Lockett was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but his thigh injury was doing well enough for him to fully participate on Friday. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after practice that all went well in practice and that he thinks the veteran will be in the lineup.

“Tyler looks good,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “We expect him to play, he’s been limited all week, but I expect him to be out there.”

Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and tight end Pharoah Brown (foot) were both officially ruled out on Friday. Both players have missed multiple weeks with their injuries.