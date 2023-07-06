Tyler Scott: DJ Moore is everything advertised and more

Receiver DJ Moore was a significant piece of the deal that the Bears accepted to move out of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Moore was instantly Chicago’s No. 1 receiver when he walked into the building. And according to rookie receiver Tyler Scott, he performed like the top dog during the offseason program.

“DJ Moore, being a teammate, he is everything advertised and more,” Scott said in a recent episode of the Under Center Podcast, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “He plays with such a calmness to him, just a control to him — and football players know what that looks like. And he just plays under control. And it’s not necessarily like he’s playing slow or behind, he just plays like he knows what he’s doing. You can tell he’s experienced in what he does.”

Scott, a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, has been particularly impressed with the way Moore executes his routes. Scott noted that Moore can make things look similar off the line of scrimmage so that defenders won’t know what’s coming.

“I can watch him one play and think, ‘Oh, he’s about to run an in-route,’ and it doesn’t look like an in-route,” Scott said. “Or he’s about to run a different route and it looks exactly like how it did before. So he just knows how to mirror things up, how to make everything look the same. And he just plays with such a subtleness and control about him, he’s just playing at a different level than everybody. So that’s something that I really love to watch with him.”

Moore had three consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 yards before making 63 receptions for 888 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns in 2022. But if Moore brings his expected level of production to Chicago, quarterback Justin Fields should have a strong weapon at his disposal for the coming year.

