 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Smith, Donovan Wilson remained limited in Cowboys’ practice

  
Published November 14, 2025 05:20 PM

The Cowboys’ practice report had only one minor change from Wednesday.

Safety Alijah Clark was downgraded to out of practice on Thursday with an illness after being listed with only an injury to his ribs on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) did not practice again.

Safety Malik Hooker (toe), safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and left guard Tyler Smith (knee) were limited a second consecutive day.

Wilson last played in Week 7, and Clark played Weeks 5-8 before his injury. Hooker is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) remained full participants. Winfrey is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

The Cowboys play the Raiders on Monday Night Football.