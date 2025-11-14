Tyler Smith, Donovan Wilson remained limited in Cowboys’ practice

The Cowboys’ practice report had only one minor change from Wednesday.

Safety Alijah Clark was downgraded to out of practice on Thursday with an illness after being listed with only an injury to his ribs on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) did not practice again.

Safety Malik Hooker (toe), safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and left guard Tyler Smith (knee) were limited a second consecutive day.

Wilson last played in Week 7, and Clark played Weeks 5-8 before his injury. Hooker is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) remained full participants. Winfrey is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

The Cowboys play the Raiders on Monday Night Football.