Tyler Smith leaves practice early with “hamstring discomfort”

Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith left practice early Monday.

Multiple reports indicate Smith experienced hamstring “discomfort,” and the Cowboys believe it is a minor issue.

He spoke to head athletic trainer Jim Maurer before leaving the field for examination.

The Cowboys do not practice again until Wednesday.

Smith, a first-round pick in 2022, played 1,022 snaps at left tackle and 121 at left guard last season as a rookie. The Cowboys list rookie Asim Richards as Smith’s backup, but veteran Chuma Edoga would be the more likely option if Smith were unable to play.