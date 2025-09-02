Tyler Smith says a contract extension will happen in “due time”

The Cowboys freed up $19 million by trading Micah Parsons to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, which upped their cap space to $42 million. They used part of the added room to sign cornerback DaRon Bland to a four-year, $90 million extension this week.

The Cowboys are expected to extend the contract of left guard Tyler Smith next, with agent Joe Panos having been in Oxnard, California, during training camp. It still could come before the season opener Thursday, but Smith isn’t sweating it.

“Everything will happen in due time,” Smith said Tuesday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “The most important thing is focusing on Thursday.”

Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, has become the leader of the offensive line after the offseason retirement of right guard Zack Martin. The Cowboys exercised Smith’s fifth-year option for 2026, but Smith became eligible for an extension after the 2024 season.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith reset the market for guards this offseason, signing a four-year, $94 million extension.