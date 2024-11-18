Tyquan Thornton to join Chiefs practice squad

The Chiefs are adding a speedy receiver to their practice squad.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tyquan Thornton is joining Kansas City after he was waived by the Patriots last week.

Thornton, a New England second-round pick in 2022, had appeared in six games for New England this season, recording four catches for 47 yards.

Thornton’s most productive year came when he was a rookie, as he caught 22 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns. Last season, he finished with 13 receptions for 91 yards along with three carries for 51 yards.

Thornton had been on the field for 30 percent of offensive snaps in games played this year. But he had not been active since New England’s Oct. 27 victory over the Jets.

The Chiefs have some depth at receiver. But they’ll now take a flier on a former second-round pick to see what he can do and how he might be able to help the offense.