Tyree Wilson glad for “fresh start” with Saints

Edge rusher Tyree Wilson wouldn’t mind following in new Saints teammate Chase Young’s footsteps.

Young was the second pick in the 2020 draft and had a strong rookie year in Washington, but injuries sidetracked him and helped lead to a trade that sent him to the 49ers in 2023. He moved on to New Orleans in 2024 and has posted 15.5 sacks to reverse the trajectory of his career over the last two seasons.

Wilson joined the Saints in a trade with the Raiders during the draft and the seventh overall pick in 2023 didn’t quite meet expectations during his three seasons in Las Vegas. Wilson said at a Monday press conference that he sees Young as “another role model by my side, somebody that can boost my game and learn things from” as he tries to make “the best of his opportunity” with his new team.

“It’s a blessing to be a high first-round pick, but you’re always going to have the label,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “They look at you as the franchise guy. From the outside looking in, the fans want you ready immediately. But it always doesn’t work out that way. Everybody’s timetable in the NFL is different. But I’m glad I’m here, I’m glad for the fresh start and I’m ready to dominate on the field. I feel like my game has taken a big leap from the first few years and it’s continually going up. Stats don’t make everything, but a lot of people look at stats. I’m here to play great defense and be a great teammate, and the rest of the stuff will follow.”

The Saints aren’t picking up Wilson’s fifth-year option, so he’ll have a chance to audition for the entire league with the Saints. Young used that opportunity to land a three-year deal before last season and a repeat would likely be a welcome outcome for all involved.