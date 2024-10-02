Tyreek Hill: I wasn’t frustrated on sideline, I was motivating my teammates

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t talk to reporters after Monday night’s loss to the Titans, so there wasn’t a chance to asking him about video that showed him yelling on the sideline in the vicinity of head coach Mike McDaniel.

Hill appeared to be upset or frustrated by the team’s play in a third straight loss, but he said that wasn’t the case when he was asked about it during a session with reporters on Wednesday. Hill said he “wouldn’t refer to it as shouting” and said that he was just trying to motivate teammates. He said the numbers of running back Jaylen Wright, quarterback Tyler Huntley, and tight end Jonnu Smith while saying he was telling them “I need more” of what you’re doing.

“It wasn’t frustration, that was just me motivating my teammates,” Hill said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

We’ll see if Hill’s exhortations lead to anything better on the field from the Dolphins in New England this weekend. If they can’t find a way to end their losing streak against the Patriots, it’s a good bet that some around the team will be feeling frustrated with how the year is unfolding.