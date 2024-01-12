Tyreek Hill isn’t letting recent house fire distract him

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill recently had a fire at his house. Despite initial indications that the only one room was affected, the damage was far more extensive.

Hill met with reporters on Thursday. He was asked about the aftermath of the fire.

“Right now, it’s just a transition for us,” Hill said. “But that’s what players do. We find a way to bounce back. That’s what life is, ups and downs. You have things happen and you have to find a way to adjust to adversity. So we just had a slight adversity and we’re going to find a way to face it. And that’s what we’re doing now.”

He was asked whether it’s hard to focus on football, given the serious and difficult personal development.

“Nah,” Hill said, “Nah, for real. I feel like there are crazier things in the world going on. The way that I look at it is I’m not the only person in the world having a bad day. There are other people having bad days. God has blessed me with great things and I have a great support system with teammates and family and stuff like that. I just always try to look at the positive side of things. So that’s been my whole approach throughout all of this. Although it sucks to see rooms destroyed and everything that you worked for destroyed — it sucks — but my main thing was health, making sure my kids are alright. And yeah, this gives me and my wife a chance to get closer.”

Hill and his family aren’t staying at the house. Hill didn’t say where he’s living, before joking that the family has hunkered down at quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s house.

It’s a huge mess for Tyreek. At a time like this, football can become a welcome distraction from all the crap that needs to happen to get the house repaired. Given that Hill is returning to Kansas City, it will be even easier to forgot about the fire and focus on the football.