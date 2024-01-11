Tyreek Hill says on Hard Knocks that his house is “done” after fire

After a fire last week at the mansion owned by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, agent Drew Rosenhaus said the damage was confined to one room. More than one room was ultimately affected.

“It’s done,” Hill told teammates in the latest episode of Hard Knocks. “House done, bro. . . . Smoke damage, fire damage, the whole upstairs is burnt down.”

It might not be completely done. Via TMZ.com, an incident report suggested that the fire did $2.3 million in damage to the $6.9 million home. As some point, it makes sense to just knock it down and build a new down, in lieu of repairing the damage.

Another $1 million in damage was done to contents in the home, per the report.

Authorities determined that the fire was accidental, the result of a child playing with matches or a lighter.

It’s an unfortunate development that creates plenty of stress and annoyance for Hill as the playoffs approach. He’ll have a distraction this weekend, when he returns to Kansas City for a wild-card game against the Chiefs.