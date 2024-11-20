 Skip navigation
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Nix 'surgically explosive' for Broncos as of late
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs

Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey limited in Dolphins practice

  
Published November 20, 2024 04:10 PM

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has has missed practice time with a wrist injury the last two weeks, but it looks like he may be taking a new approach to this week.

Hill did not miss any game action and his wrist was feeling well enough for him to take part in practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Assuming there’s no setback, Hill looks to be on track to play against the Patriots this weekend as well.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (calf), defensive tackle Benito Jones (shoulder), guard Robert Jones (knee, groin), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) were also limited participants.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Jordan Poyer had rest days. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) were the other players to miss practice.