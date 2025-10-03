 Skip navigation
Tyreek Hill returns to Dolphins’ facility, speaks to team

  
Published October 3, 2025 02:24 PM

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome knee dislocation on Monday night. He had surgery on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Hill was still in the hospital. On Friday, he visited his team.

Tyreek was in the building today,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “He came into the team meeting and made sure that the guys were continuing to stay motivated to have complimentary football with 11 players playing as one in three phases over the course of the game.”

It will be harder to do that without Hill. His presence — and his ability to disappear quickly — helped open up the rest of the offense.

Without Hill, players like rookie receiver Malik Washington and unretired tight end Darren Waller will get more opportunities.

“I think we have a lot of capable football players that I’m very confident in,” McDaniel said. “I think when you lose players of that magnitude, it’s never done with one human being. It’s the execution of the overall group at all positions that make up the difference. And I have a bunch of motivated football players. Where there’s adversity, there’s opportunity -- I think that’s kind of our speed.”

Waller played in 16 of the Dolphins’ 58 offensive snaps against the Jets, catching a pair of touchdown passes in limited work. McDaniel said Waller has “earned” more reps against Carolina on Sunday.