 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_golf_lpga_granteagle_230715.jpg
Grant eagles from fairway on 11th in Dana Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IndyCar: Honda Indy Toronto Practice &amp; Qualifying
IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 16
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_accrd2hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: American Century Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
nbc_golf_lpga_granteagle_230715.jpg
Grant eagles from fairway on 11th in Dana Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill says he’ll get 2,000 yards and a Super Bowl this year

  
Published July 15, 2023 06:16 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has very high hopes for the 2023 season.

Hill said on his podcast that he believes he’s going to get 2,000 receiving yards, and that the Dolphins will win the Super Bowl.

“I will break 2,000 yards next year,” Hill said. “2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. You all think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he was going to do as a kid? 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl. We’re getting that. Believe that.”

Those are lofty ambitions (the current NFL record for receiving yards in a season is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson in 2012), but Hill has been talking a lot this offseason about just how confident he is in what they’re building in Miami.