Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyreek Hill: This one will mean a lot more because I’ve never been an underdog

  
Published January 13, 2023 11:25 AM
January 13, 2023 08:20 AM
With Skylar Thompson in line to start for Miami and Raheem Mostert ruled out, Mike Florio and Peter King can't see the Dolphins doing enough on offense to be able to keep the ball away from the Bills and pull off the upset.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is in an unfamiliar position entering the 2022 postseason: underdog.

Spending his first six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill and his team were favored to win each of his first 13 postseason games.

With rookie third-string quarterback starting Sunday’s game against the Bills, that is decidedly not the case this week. Buffalo is generally favored by two touchdowns across most sports books.

But Hill said Friday that’s providing a little extra motivation heading into Sunday’s contest.

“This one right here will mean a lot more to me because I’ve never been an underdog ,” Hill said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “In Kansas City, I was blessed to be on a real good football team. Here, it’s different. I feel like right now I’ve got a chip on my shoulder and so do the rest of the guys.”

Hill finished second in the league with 119 catches and 1,710 yards this season, also scoring seven touchdowns.

In his 13 postseason appearances, Hill’s caught 84 passes for 1,081 yards with five touchdowns — including 23 receptions for 285 yards with three TDs last year.