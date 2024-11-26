Tyreek Hill’s traffic tickets dismissed after officers did not appear in court

The traffic tickets Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was given while on his way to the stadium before the season opener have been dismissed.

The tickets for careless driving and failing to wear his seatbelt were dismissed after Miami-Dade Police officers did not attend a court hearing, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

Body camera footage showed that Hill was pulled out of his car, put on the ground and handcuffed while an officer kneeled on him, leading to widespread condemnation of the officers’ actions as excessive. Hill’s Dolphins teammate Calais Campbell witnessed the incident and attempted to approach defuse the situation, and Campbell too was handcuffed, although he did not face any charges.

Hill has said he believes the officer who handcuffed him should be fired.