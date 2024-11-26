 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241126.jpg
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241126.jpg
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyreek Hill’s traffic tickets dismissed after officers did not appear in court

  
Published November 26, 2024 09:45 AM

The traffic tickets Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was given while on his way to the stadium before the season opener have been dismissed.

The tickets for careless driving and failing to wear his seatbelt were dismissed after Miami-Dade Police officers did not attend a court hearing, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

Body camera footage showed that Hill was pulled out of his car, put on the ground and handcuffed while an officer kneeled on him, leading to widespread condemnation of the officers’ actions as excessive. Hill’s Dolphins teammate Calais Campbell witnessed the incident and attempted to approach defuse the situation, and Campbell too was handcuffed, although he did not face any charges.

Hill has said he believes the officer who handcuffed him should be fired.