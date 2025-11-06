Tyrod Taylor fully participates in practice, Jets still mum on Sunday’s QB

The Jets appeared to be on the verge of a quarterback change in Week 8, but Tyrod Taylor’s knee injury left the door open for Justin Fields to remain in the lineup and he responded with his best outing of the year to help the Jets win for the first time this season.

Head coach Aaron Glenn declined to name a starter for when the team returned from its bye week, however, and the issue remains up in the air with Sunday’s game against the Browns getting closer. Taylor was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and Fields said “we’ll see” when asked if he will be in the lineup.

“I just take it day by day, brother,” Fields said, via the team’s website. “I just go to work and work, that’s it. Control what you can control.”

It’s hard to imagine that the Jets are going through practice without an inkling about who is going to start at quarterback on Sunday, but that’s the party line so far this week.

Linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) were limited participants. Running back Kene Nwangwu (concussion), tight end Stone Smartt (quad) tight end Mason Taylor (quad), and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (knee) were full participants.