Tytus Howard, Cameron Johnston designated to return from IR by Texans

Texans right tackle Tytus Howard is making his way back to the lineup.

Howard went on injured reserve before the first game of the regular season because of a hand injury that he suffered over the summer and he’s able to return to action now that four games have been played. According to multiple reports, the team has started that process by designating him to return on Wednesday.

It’s good news for a Texans team that has played well the last couple of weeks despite a lot of injuries along their offensive line. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, left guard Josh Jones, center Juice Scruggs and guard Kendrick Green have also suffered injuries in the early portion of the season.

The Texans also designated punter Cameron Johnston for return and announced that defensive end Derek Rivers has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Ty Zentner had been doing the punting, but he was released on Tuesday.