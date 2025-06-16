Tytus Howard is settling in at right guard after yet another move

Tytus Howard finished last season at left guard, but after C.J. Stroud took 52 sacks during the regular season and 13 more in the playoffs, the Texans overhauled their offensive line. They traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil, cut right guard Shaq Mason and replaced center Jarrett Patterson.

Howard and right tackle Blake Fisher are the only returning starters, and only Fisher is returning at the same position he played last season.

Howard has moved to right guard, with Laken Tomlinson now at left guard.

“I love it, man,” Howard told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Just getting these reps in. Probably the first time I got a chance to get this many reps in at guard before the season started. So, I’m doing the best I can do to get the technique down. And the coaches have been doing a tremendous job helping me with that.”

Howard primarily has played left guard and right tackle with a stint at left tackle. Center is the only spot he hasn’t played, and Howard said he could do it if asked.

“If I had to, if I had to,” Howard said. “The more you can do. . . . I’m a guy who can play at every spot on the offensive line. I can play at a high level at every spot. I’ve just got to keep working and continue to get better. I feel like this year is going to be my biggest year.”