 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
nbc_pft_stafford_250225v2.jpg
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
nbc_pft_travishunter_250225.jpg
Inside Hunter’s decision to enter draft as CB

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

UFL adopts hybrid XFL, NFL kickoff formation

  
Published February 25, 2025 10:16 AM

The NFL’s current kickoff formation was inspired by the XFL. But when the XFL and the USFL merged, the UFL opted for the USFL’s traditional kickoff formation.

In the second season of the UFL, the league will use a hybrid of the NFL and the XFL kickoff.

The kickoff will now originate from the kicking team’s 30, with 10 players lined up at the receiving team’s 40. Nine players from the receiving team must be in the five-year zone between the receiving team’s 35 and 30.

Last year, the UFL used a traditional kickoff, with the play starting at the kick team’s 20.

Under the new formation, the landing zone extends from the receiving team’s 20 to the goal line.

Failure to reach the landing zone will result in the receiving team having possession at its 40. For balls kicked into the end zone, the touchback point will be the 35. For kicks that strike in the landing zone, enter the end zone, and aren’t returned, the touchback point will be the 20.

It’s basically the same thing as the NFL play, with two exceptions. The ball is kicked from the 30, not the 35. Also, the touchback point for balls kicked into the end zone is the 35, not the 30.