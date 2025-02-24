 Skip navigation
UFL training camp opens next Monday

  
Published February 24, 2025 04:26 PM

If you miss football, you won’t have to wait long for more of it.

The UFL has announced that its 2025 training camp opens next Monday, March 3.

Camp for all eight teams will be held in Arlington, Texas, at the league’s headquarters. The second season of the merged XFL and USFL gets started on March 28, when the St. Louis Battlehawks face the Houston Roughnecks on a Friday night.

This year, Friday night games will be a staple of the UFL experience, with four total games every weekend.

It’s twelve weeks of football, and it’s on free TV. And while it’s not football-season football, spring football is better than no football.