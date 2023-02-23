Vance Joseph returning to Broncos as defensive coordinator

For two seasons, Vance Joseph roamed the Broncos sideline as the head coach.

Now he’ll be back in Denver.

Per Peter Schrager of NFL Media, the Broncos are hiring Joseph to be their next defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton.

After compiling a 11-21 record as Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018, Joseph spent the last four seasons as Arizona’s defensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury. He was not retained when the Cardinals elected to hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach, with Gannon hiring Nick Rallis to be Arizona’s new defensive coordinator.

Joseph, 50, has been coaching in the league since 2005. He started with the 49ers and coached defensive backs for San Francisco, Houston, and Cincinnati before he was hired to be Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Broncos went 5-11 and 6-10 under Joseph in his two seasons with the team.

Denver also expressed interest in former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

And Joseph interviewed with the Eagles to be their next defensive coordinator, replacing Gannon.