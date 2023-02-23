 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vance Joseph returning to Broncos as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 23, 2023 06:50 AM
nbc_pft_vancejosephbroncos_230216
February 16, 2023 08:44 AM
Denver has reportedly requested permission to interview Cardinals DC Vance Joseph. Mike Florio shares why the potential move would be such a surprise as Chris Simms says why they'd be lucky to have him.

For two seasons, Vance Joseph roamed the Broncos sideline as the head coach.

Now he’ll be back in Denver.

Per Peter Schrager of NFL Media, the Broncos are hiring Joseph to be their next defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton.

After compiling a 11-21 record as Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018, Joseph spent the last four seasons as Arizona’s defensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury. He was not retained when the Cardinals elected to hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach, with Gannon hiring Nick Rallis to be Arizona’s new defensive coordinator.

Joseph, 50, has been coaching in the league since 2005. He started with the 49ers and coached defensive backs for San Francisco, Houston, and Cincinnati before he was hired to be Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

The Broncos went 5-11 and 6-10 under Joseph in his two seasons with the team.

Denver also expressed interest in former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

And Joseph interviewed with the Eagles to be their next defensive coordinator, replacing Gannon.