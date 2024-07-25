 Skip navigation
Vic Fangio: James Bradberry has “good feel” for safety, will still see time at corner

  
Published July 25, 2024 10:14 AM

James Bradberry’s 2023 season was a disappointing one and that led the Eagles to make a change in their plans for him for the 2024 campaign.

Bradberry has played cornerback throughout his NFL career, but he began seeing time at safety during the Eagles’ offseason program. On Thursday, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio gave an update on how Bradberry is taking to the new spot.

Fangio said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, that Bradberry has a “good feel” for the position, but noted that “the list of guys making the transition from corner to safety, successfully, is very small.” Fangio also said that Bradberry will continue to get some snaps at cornerback as the team prepares for the regular season.

Wherever he winds up lining up, Bradberry will need to play at a higher level if he’s going to hold onto a spot in the Eagles lineup this fall.