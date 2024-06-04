 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tyreekhill_v2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
nbc_pft_toughestplayers_240604.jpg
PFT Draft: Toughest players in NFL history
nbc_pft_winnerloserspt2_240604.jpg
Jefferson deal fallout: Winner, loser or neither?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles move James Bradberry to safety

  
Published June 4, 2024 06:03 PM

The Eagles selected cornerbacks with their first two draft picks, making it clear James Bradberry wasn’t in their plans at corner. The team, though, hasn’t given up on Bradberry having a role.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced Tuesday that the Eagles are moving Bradberry to safety, a position Bradberry has never played.

“He was able to do a couple different things last year,” Sirianni said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “He played the majority of his career at corner and then was able to do some things at the dime, some things at the nickel, some things at the corner.

“Now he’s working some of the safety stuff. I’m excited about that, and his opportunity. You’ve seen a lot of good corners in this league [make the switch]. I guess the first guy that comes to mind is Charles Woodson. He went from elite corner to being an elite nickel to being an elite safety.”

Bradberry, 30, earned All-Pro honors at corner in 2022, and the Eagles signed him to a three-year, $38 million deal in March 2023. If not for the contract, which includes $20 million in guarantees, the Eagles likely would have cut Bradberry after the dropoff he had in 2023.

But the Eagles do need depth behind safety starters Reed Blankenship and CJ Gardner-Johnson. Sydney Brown, the team’s third-round pick in 2023, is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam are others on the roster at the position, and veteran nickel corner Avonte Maddox has cross-trained at safety.

“James has always been a team guy from the moment he stepped in here,” Sirianni said. “He’ll do anything for his teammates.”

Bradberry didn’t make it through all of the first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday, leaving after a fall in an individual drill. It is unknown what the injury is or the severity, per Frank.