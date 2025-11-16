Video shows Ja’Marr Chase did spit on Jalen Ramsey

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did spit on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, video shows.

The video, which was not part of the game broadcast but was shot by the Cincinnati Fox affiliate, shows Chase and Ramsey getting in each other’s faces, and Chase spitting on Ramsey. Only after that does Ramsey grab Chase’s facemask with one hand and hit Chase in the helmet with his other hand.

Officials saw Ramsey hit Chase but did not see Chase spit on Ramsey, so Ramsey was ejected and Chase wasn’t.

If the officials had seen Chase spit on Ramsey, Chase would have been ejected. As it stands, there’s a good chance Chase will be suspended for next week’s game against the Patriots. Chase claimed after the game that he hadn’t spit on Ramsey, but that claim is not going to fly in the league’s disciplinary proceedings.

Ramsey will face league discipline for retaliating as well, although it’s unlikely he’ll be suspended. For Ramsey, a hefty fine is more likely.