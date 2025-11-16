 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Video shows Ja’Marr Chase did spit on Jalen Ramsey

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:49 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase did spit on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, video shows.

The video, which was not part of the game broadcast but was shot by the Cincinnati Fox affiliate, shows Chase and Ramsey getting in each other’s faces, and Chase spitting on Ramsey. Only after that does Ramsey grab Chase’s facemask with one hand and hit Chase in the helmet with his other hand.

Officials saw Ramsey hit Chase but did not see Chase spit on Ramsey, so Ramsey was ejected and Chase wasn’t.

If the officials had seen Chase spit on Ramsey, Chase would have been ejected. As it stands, there’s a good chance Chase will be suspended for next week’s game against the Patriots. Chase claimed after the game that he hadn’t spit on Ramsey, but that claim is not going to fly in the league’s disciplinary proceedings.

Ramsey will face league discipline for retaliating as well, although it’s unlikely he’ll be suspended. For Ramsey, a hefty fine is more likely.