Ja’Marr Chase: “I didn’t spit on nobody”

  
Published November 16, 2025 05:07 PM

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey claims that he hit Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase because Chase spit on him.

Chase denies it.

I didn’t spit on nobody,” Chase told reporters after the game.

Whether he did or didn’t spit — or whether it was Roger McDowell — will be determined by the video. And decided by the league.

If the league believes Chase spit on Ramsey, Chase is looking at a potential suspension for next Sunday’s game at New England.

As with most suspensions, a decision will be made quickly. Likely by the end of the day on Monday, which would give Chase time to appeal the punishment.