Ja’Marr Chase: “I didn’t spit on nobody”

Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey claims that he hit Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase because Chase spit on him.

Chase denies it.

“I didn’t spit on nobody,” Chase told reporters after the game.

Whether he did or didn’t spit — or whether it was Roger McDowell — will be determined by the video. And decided by the league.

If the league believes Chase spit on Ramsey, Chase is looking at a potential suspension for next Sunday’s game at New England.

As with most suspensions, a decision will be made quickly. Likely by the end of the day on Monday, which would give Chase time to appeal the punishment.